Letters to the Editor

Letter: Place for homeless to store their stuff

  B.C., Kelowna
  Sep 14, 2016

To the editor:

So our city streets are cluttered with shopping carts!

Have these buggies been purchased from the rightful owner?

It seems to me that these buggies are actually stolen property. I understand they cost about $300 for the business owners who provide them for the convenience of shoppers at their stores.

For someone to take a cart for 25 cents to $1 seems unfair. Does this affect our grocery costs? Maybe we need a real solution.

M. F. Wort, Kelowna

