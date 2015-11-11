Letter: Post Office has so much to offer Canadians

To the editor:

It is disappointing that more news space isn't given to the Delivering Community Power initiative co-sponsored by the Leap Manifesto team. They rightly point out that Canada Post is the country's largest retail and logistics network and has been profitable for most of the past two decades. That should be reason enough for us to support Canada Post's important role across the country.

It can do even more. I particularly endorse the postal banking initiative which could see the end of those pay day loan outlets that take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens. It is a proven success in many countries.

Postal centres could also become hubs for charging stations for electric cars. Lack of such facilities is often given as a reason for the slow conversion to greener vehicles.

There are so many positive ideas being put forward, yet I find people will dismiss the Leap Manifesto and this initiative without even reading it. Canada Post should serve all citizens, not be put in the hands of private business to make a profit. During the lock-out/strike threat, news media were quick to interview business owners who would suffer if they had to pay the rates charged by private companies. If Canada Post can provide services at reasonable rates and still make a profit then let's get behind any and all ideas to enhance its place in our communities.

Interested readers can learn more by going online to DeliveringCommunityPower.ca

Mary Weston, Kelowna