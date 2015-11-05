Letter: 'Grumpy old people' hold up youth sports in West Kelowna

To the editor:

With over 1,000 players registered, the Westside Youth Soccer Association is the largest youth organization on the Westside.

Our organization is run by countless parents and volunteers. They selflessly give of their time to coach, ref, manage, etc. in order to ensure our youth learn about discipline and teamwork while being active and having fun.

If citizens vote yes in the civic centre referendum, we expect the current city hall facilities will once again be made available to community groups and organizations like ours. We’ll be able to meet, plan, organize and store equipment instead of meeting in homes and class rooms.

Beyond that, our organization has funds set aside and is wanting to build a year-round soccer facility that will be available to everyone in the community, including seniors. Plans have simply been unnecessarily hampered by the cost and resources required for the referendum — an event forced by Ian Graham, grumpy old people and the local nihilist coalition.

For the sake of our young families and our youth, we encourage all citizens to vote yes in the referendum. Let’s build up our community. Our children (and seniors) deserve nothing less.

Gordon Wiebe,

special projects coordinator,

Westside Youth Soccer Association