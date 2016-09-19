Letter: West Kelowna bitterness continues

To the editor:

It has been reported in the News that the NO side [to borrow money to build a West Kelowna city hall and civic Centre] won by a slim majority of 27 votes and a judicial review is being considered.

The mayor [Doug Findlater] states that would be to ensure all no voters were eligible to vote, and didn’t cast more than one ballot.

Isn’t it possible there were people on the YES side who were ineligible as well for same reasons?

Whatever the result, a recount will prove nothing. Maybe, the best course of action is an annulment of the forced marriage of the previous Central Okanagan Regional District area’s with Westbank. About 50 per cent of the voters didn’t want that either.

David W. Kuhn, West Kelowna