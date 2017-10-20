Michaels: The case for a little less #MeToo and a little more, ‘it’s them’

It shouldn’t be women’s responsibility to continually point out the prevalence of predatory behaviour.

As the hashtag #MeToo spread through my social media accounts, tying women together with a depressingly common thread I couldn’t help but wonder, why?

Not why was #MeToo trending. That I understood to be something different to each woman I loved and respected, sharing cathartic commentary alongside the hashtag. They wanted to raise awareness, stand tall and drive out the bogeymen of their respective memories.

It was hard, however, to not wonder why are we still expecting women to raise awareness and identify themselves as victims and survivors rather than asking men who are predators to identify themselves as a problem that needs to be sorted out? Or, how about asking their enablers to get this under control?

We already know it exists. That knowledge is why the 20-something in my office travels around with dog spray in her purse.

Or why women I knew when I was younger double bra’d when they went out with certain people. They were flattening out a target, adding armour.

It’s why I was taught to walk home from elementary school with a key between my fingers. That’s right. This suburban, middle age woman is trained and ready to take out your eyeballs.

People were also aware of what Harvey Weinstein was doing. Clearly I’m about as far from being a Hollywood insider than one can possibly be, but I knew of Weinstein’s history as a predator. It’s been in just about every gossip blog for about a decade.

Closer to home, Jian Ghomeshi’s crap-tastic tendencies made their way to Kelowna via the whisper network years before he publicly transformed from Canada’s boyfriend to Canada’s creep.

We also know countless women die each year, falling victim to violence at an alarming rate.

We are aware. We are all aware.

The problem is when something on the spectrum of horrible happens we have been led to believe we should bear the responsibility of what happened. Our protective measures failed. We did something wrong. We aren’t getting the joke.

So awareness isn’t enough. We need to move into reality.

It’s time for people who surround the people who are creepy or prone to questionable and abusive behaviour, to say it out loud.

It could go like this, “hey friend, when you grabbed that woman’s breast and chortled about it, you undermined her sense of safety and were setting the stage for a future as a monster.”

Or, when it’s required: “hey, weirdo. I suspect that you’re a real problem and I’m not going to laugh it off. I’m going to ostracize you and report you to the authorities.”

I could keep going, but I don’t think there’s a hashtag for that.