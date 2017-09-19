The evolution of the community newspaper

This isn’t your parents’ Kelowna Capital News as we go online, all the time, from every part of BC

As our online followers will attest to, there have been a lot of changes to the Kelowna Capital News’ digital presence.

In short, we are now foucussing much of our resources on our web site. It’s recently re-designed and is constantly being updated, not only with local news, but with regional, provincial, national and international items of interest.

We are reacting to spot news such as fires and other emergencies, while still delving into issues of importance to our loyal readers.

As news items hit our web site, they also get pushed through our social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

We’ve got an increased focus on video as well as stories from around the province, where we have sister newspapers/web sites in virtually every market in B.C.

Being a more well-rounded news source is a major reason for the upgrade not only to our website, but to all the websites under the Black Press banner.

Black Press boasts the largest composite newsroom in the entire province, with nearly 200 reporters covering every region in Beautiful British Columbia. Why would we not take advantage of that?

By offering not only the local news, but news from abroad, we are endeavouring to make it easy for you, the digital reader, to get all your information from one source.

Remember: just because it isn’t local does not mean it is not newsworthy.

Our digital presence reaches far beyond the nearly 200,000 people in the Central Okanagan. Our newsroom works directly with our nine sister papers in the region, including Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Vernon, Salmon Arm and more.

For those who have no interest in reading anything “out of market,” our print publication is the “ultra-local” version of our product – and you can read that online as well. We post every one of our print editions electronically. They can be accessed through our website. Just look for the e-edition prompt at the top of the page.

We appreciate that there are many residents of the Okanagan Valley with roots in other places. The news world has changed and we are changing right along with it. Our newspaper continues to have all the news and features that are important to you. Those stories also appear on our web site, with more stories that we produce locally, plus great content from our teams in the rest of the province.

Please check it out at kelownacapnews.com. And thank-you for your ongoing support.