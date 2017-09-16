Want to attend Chelsea Flower Show with Don Burnett?

By Don Burnett

Go to your computer and Google world famous flower shows. The first thing that comes up is a list of the 10 Most Amazing Flower Shows around the world.

At number 10 is the Canada Blooms Flower Show in Toronto held each year in March. Pretty cool that a Canadian show is in the top 10. Number nine on the list is the San Francisco Flower and Garden Show held each April. Number eight is the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show in Australia held each year in March. Number seven is the Hong Kong Flower Expo in March as well.

At number six is the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show in London held in July each year. In the number five spot is the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival held each spring from March to May in Florida; a long one for sure. Getting down to the fourth-ranked show in the world is the Philadelphia Flower Show in March. The number three most famous flower show is the Singapore Garden Festival in July and the number two event is the Portland Rose Festival held each June.

The number one flower show in the world is the HRS Chelsea Show held each May in London England. This prestigious event that is often associated with the Royal Family is truly one of the most amazing flower shows in the world. The British have been blessed with a climate that allows them to grow the most finicky of flowers and they love to show them off at the Chelsea Flower Show.

It is almost miraculous that the displays include almost every plant you can imagine in bloom at the same time from Hyacinths to Lilies and Clematis to Sweet Peas. In 1988 the organizers found they had to limit the number of tickets sold, as due to its popularity the crowds were getting too large for the grounds to handle. Therefore, we are fortunate to be able to reserve about 20 of these precious tickets for a limited time.

The day we have booked for the show is the members-only day which allows for a delightful no stress viewing without the overwhelming crowds on the other days. So, what makes this show so spectacular? Breathtaking exotic exhibits, dramatic blooms, innovative new designs, and plenty of gardening inspiration are just a slice of what this show offers. Add that to the number of A-list celebrities who make an appearance and it’s easy to understand why it’s the number one most amazing flower show in the world.

Our trip planned for May 16, 2018 to the UK for 10 days includes a full day at the Chelsea Show, visits to the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and the fabulous Savill Gardens, one of the Queens favourites. There are some great London historical tours as well including a trip to Blenheim Palace, Kensington Palace and the Churchill War rooms. For those who wish to be on your own to explore the sights of London there will be plenty of free time allotted for that as well. All in all, a magical trip.

Because of the demand for Chelsea tickets you need to book soon. Deadline has been set at Oct. 18. Contact Gail Fritsen at Marlin Travel- 250-868-2540 for all the info you need to join me next spring. You can also get some details on my website www.thegardenexpert.com just click on Travel with Don.

Listen to Don Burnett and Ken Salvail every Saturday Morning from 8am to 10am presenting the Garden Show on AM 1150 now in its 34th year