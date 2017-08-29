35th Ensign Cup set for Saturday

Annual match at Parkinson to raise funds for youth rugby

The Crows over 30s will play the under 30s Saturday in the annual charity rugby match. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor The Crows over 30s will play the under 30s Saturday in the annual charity rugby match. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

A longstanding Kelowna sports fundraising tradition is back for its 35th year.

The annual Ensign Cup benefit rugby game is set for this Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Parkinson fields.

The Kelowna Crows over 30s will take on the under 30s in an intrasquad game, with the proceeds going to youth rugby.

There will be a barbecue following the game at the cricket clubhouse.

The Ensign Cup has been held every year since 1983 in recognition of Rusty Ensign who was rendered a paraplegic after suffering an injury on the rugby pitch.

For details, contact Rusty Ensign at 250-469-3675.