34th Apple Triathlon this weekend

The 2016 Apple Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday in Kelowna

Close to 1,000 competitors are expected this weekend in Kelowna for the 2016 edition of the Pushor Mitchell Apple Triathlon.

Under new management this year, the Apple has been rebranded for its 34th anniversary, but the series of races offered remains the same.

Highlighting the weekend on Sunday morning are the Olympic distance races, which will double as the B.C. Provincial Championships.

The sprint distance event and the paratriathlete race will also be staged on Sunday.

Saturday's events include the youth and junior races along with the Super Sprint, also known as the Try-a-Tri for newcomers to the sport.

After 15 years as president, Richard Montgomery stepped down after the 2015 race, making way for the new management team of James Young, Malindi Elmore and Graham Hood. All three are immersed in the sport of triathlon, whether it's competing, coaching or running events. Spouses Elmore and Hood are also former Olympians.

While the roster of races remains in tact, athletes and spectators will see a few changes surrounding the event.

"It'll be more of an event-style weekend," said Jessica Samuels, who is responsible for media relations for the 2016 Apple. "There'll be more sections for spectators, we'll have food truck vendors, a beer garden…the idea is to give it more of an expo feeling.

"There's an effort to try and incorporate the community into this heritage event."

For more information on the 2016 Apple Triathlon, including information on road closures and detours, visit appletriathlon.com.