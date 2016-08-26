Warriors home to Silverbacks tonight

The Canadian junior A champion West Kelowna Warriors play two exhibition games this weekend against Salmon Arm.

The defending champion West Kelowna Warriors continue preparations for the new B.C. Hockey League season with a pair of exhibition games this weekend against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The home-and-home set between the Interior Division rivals begins tonight, 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.

The Warriors and 'Backs will meet again Saturday night at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.

Rylan Ferster's club opened its preseason Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre with a 2-0 loss to the Penticton Vees.

Brad Otton and Matt Vernon shared the goaltending duties for West Kelowna, combining for 35 saves on 37 shots.

West Kelowna opens the 2016-17 regular season Friday, Sept. 9 at home to the Trail Smoke Eaters.