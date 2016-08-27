Greenfield joins U of C Dinos

Former Warriors goaltender Matthew Greenfield will play this season in the Canada West conference.

American-born goaltender Matthew Greenfield is keeping his talents in Western Canada for the 2016-17 hockey season.

Greenfield, who graduated from the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors during the off-season, has committed to the University of Calgary Dinos program.

The native of Parkland, FLA joined the Warriors in December of last season and played a major role in the team’s run to a BCHL Fred Page Cup, Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup titles.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder fashioned a 13-4-1 record with a .938 save percentage and 2.09 goals-against average in 18 regular-season contests. In the BCHL playoffs, he went 14-8 with a .932 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average.

Overcoming some injury setbacks at the Western Canada Cup and the RBC Cup, Greenfield got the start in the national championship game and turned in a stellar 48-save shutout in a Warriors 4-0 win over the host Lloydminster Bobcats.

The 21-year-old will join a Calgary squad coached by former Warriors bench boss Mark Howell. Other BCHL alums on the Dinos roster include Chase McMurphy, Danny Gayle and Dylan Walchuk.

Calgary competes in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) Canada West division against UBC, Alberta, Lethbridge, Mount Royal, Manitoba, Regina and Saskatchewan.