Wine Country Half back in Kelowna

The Wine Country Half Marathon begins at Vibrant Vine Winery and winds its way down to Waterfront Park in downtown Kelowna for the finish.

The fourth running of the Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon is all set for Sunday, Sept. 4.

Produced by Destination Races, it's the only event on the Wine Country Half Marathon Series to be held annually in Canada.

The 21.1 kilometre course starts at Vibrant Vine winery, with the finish area in downtown Kelowna.

Runners are guided past vineyards, fruit orchards and farms along the East Bench before dropping down onto the Mission Creek Greenway and the shoreline of Okanagan Lake, before finishing in Waterfront Park for the signature Wine and Music Festival.

The Delta Grand Okanagan Resort & Conference Center hosts the Race Expo on Saturday, Sept. 3.

At the Race Expo, runners can pick up their race packet, sample products, shop for race apparel and attend informational seminars. The event is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m.

A wine-themed race dinner will held at the Kelowna Yacht Club for paid guests and sponsors on Saturday evening.

Elite runners compete for prize money, large format bottles of wine and an elegant Fortessa trophy plate, while the top three finishers in age divisions 19 and over, each receive a bottle of wine.

Last year’s women’s winner, Erin Burrett of Nanaimo, returns to defend her title in the women’s field.

The post-race Wine & Music Festival in Waterfront Park features local wineries, breweries, and cider houses, an awards ceremony, exhibitors, massage tent, food and live music from the Devon Coyote band.

Registration is still open for the half marathon and a two-person relay is offered, allowing two runners to split the 21.1 kilometer distance. Runners and relay teams must be able to complete the course in 3 hours 30 minutes.

For more information, or to register for the race and special events, visit the event website www.destinationraces.com/runbc.

The Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon benefits multiple charity partners, including the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Okanagan Athletics Club, YMCA of Okanagan, and the International Children’s Games.