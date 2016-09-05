Rockets fall in Kamloops

Kelowna Rockets

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 5-2 in WHL preseason play on Sunday night.

Prospects Jack Cowell and Liam Kindree each scored for the Rockets, who fell to 1-and-1 in the preseason, after Friday night’s 6-5 win over Victoria.

Brodan Salmond and James Porter split the game for the Rockets in net for the second straight night. The Rockets outshot Kamloops 36-34 on the night.

Kamloops was 1-for-4 on the power play while the Rockets were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

Kelowna continues the WHL exhibition next weekend when it plays a home-and-home with the Blazers, including a Friday night game at Prospera Place.

The Rockets open the WHL regular season on Sept. 23 in Kamloops before their home opener on Sept. 24 vs. the Blazers.