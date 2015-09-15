Loffler Canada West alumnus for August

Former KSS player Taylor Loffler intercepted his first two CFL passes in August.

Former KSS Owls' star and Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Taylor Loffler has been named the Canada West Football Alumnus of the month for August.

The ex-UBC Thunderbirds' safety, recorded his first two CFL interceptions as the Bombers went 3-0 during the month.

Loffler, who was drafted 19th overall by the Bombers in the 2016 CFL draft, also racked up 17 defensive tackles and recovered a fumble.

In this past Sunday's win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Loffler had six tackles and his first CFL sack.

The B.C. high school football player of the year with KSS in 2010, Loffler helped the Thunderbirds to the CIS championship last season.

The monthly award honours a former Canada West football player now playing in the CFL.