Kelowna's LaRue wins skeet title

  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 10:00 AM
After finishing runner-up for three straight years, Kelowna's Bob LaRue broke through this summer to win the Zone 8 skeet shooting title.
— image credit: Contributed

Kelowna's Bob LaRue looks to be in top form heading into the World Skeet Championships next month in San Antonio, Texas.

LaRue is coming off a victory in the 2016 National Skeet Shooting Association's Zone 8 championship.

After finishing in a tie with Ottawa's Brad McRae with a score of 393/400, LaRue captured the title in a shoot-off.

The win was vindication for LaRue who had finished as the runner-up in Zone 8 for three straight years, missing by just one, single target each time.

LaRue also captured the 28 Gauge event with a perfect 100/100 score.

There are eight zones in the NSSA, with seven located in the U.S.

Zone 8 encompasses all countries outside the U.S., including Canada, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

LaRue attended the Zone 8 satellite shoot held at the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club in Vernon.

 

He will leave for San Antonio on Sept. 26, with competition at the World Skeet Championships to run Oct. 1 to 7.

 

 

