Kelowna's LaRue wins skeet title

LaRue is coming off a victory in the 2016 National Skeet Shooting Association's Zone 8 championship.

After finishing in a tie with Ottawa's Brad McRae with a score of 393/400, LaRue captured the title in a shoot-off.

The win was vindication for LaRue who had finished as the runner-up in Zone 8 for three straight years, missing by just one, single target each time.

LaRue also captured the 28 Gauge event with a perfect 100/100 score.

There are eight zones in the NSSA, with seven located in the U.S.

Zone 8 encompasses all countries outside the U.S., including Canada, England, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

LaRue attended the Zone 8 satellite shoot held at the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club in Vernon.

He will leave for San Antonio on Sept. 26, with competition at the World Skeet Championships to run Oct. 1 to 7.