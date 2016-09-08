Kelowna junior rowers medal in Nelson

Kelowna Rowing Club junior members (from left) Ethan Frigon, Bryce Manders, Nicole Samuelson, and Jocelyn Carmichael all came home with awards from the Nelson Spring Regatta.

Four junior athletes from the Kelowna Rowing Club exceeded expectations by bringing home a nice collection of medals from the Nelson Sprint Regatta.

Veteran rower Nicole Samuelson, 16, led her teammates Jocelyn Carmichael, Ethan Frigon and Bryce Manders to a strong performance at the annual regatta held last month in the Kootenays.

Samuelson and Carmichael cruised to a first-place finish in the women's junior double heat. Samuelson also placed second in the junior women's singles event.

Manders and Frigon joined forces with a pair of Vernon rowers to win gold in the junior men's quad race.

Carmichael and her father, Bob, combined with Manders and his mother, Leslie, to compete in the very competitive open mixed quad race and placed a strong third.

Rowing sprints take place on a 1,000 metre open water course, with anywhere from two to six boats per race.

As for the club's four junior members who competed in Nelson, their dedication and commitment to the sport was the key to success.

"These teens contradict the lackadaisical, sleeping-in teenager stereotype," said club supporter Brian Manders. "They wake up at 5 a.m., four to six days a week during their summer holidays to find that glass-calm water necessary for competitive rowing training.

"The hard work and training paid dividends during the regatta."

Although the rowing season is coming to an end, the KRC junior development program is always looking for new recruits. KRC welcomes all ages and abilities for recreational or competitive rowing. For more information, visit the KRC's web site at kelownarowing.com or email info@kelownarowing.ca.