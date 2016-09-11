Rockets take weekend set from Kamloops

Kelowna's Tomas Soustal rubs out Kamloops defenceman Cameron Reagan in WHL exhibition action Friday at Prospera Place.

The Kelowna Rockets beat hometown Kamloops 6-3 on Saturday night, completing a weekend sweep of the Blazers in WHL preseason action.

Jake Kryski scored twice and added two assists against his former team, giving him four goals in four preseason games,.

Kole Lind had a goal and two assists while Tanner Wishnowski, Tate Coughlin and Braydyn Chizen also scored for the Rockets.

Brodan Salmond went all the way in net for the Rockets, who outshot the Blazers 38-35.

On Friday at Prospera Place, Michael Herringer made 23 saves for the shutout as Kelowna beat Kamloops 1-0. Dillon Dube scored the lone goal.

The Rockets close out the preseason on Friday when they host the Vancouver Giants.