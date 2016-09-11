Sun knocked from unbeaten ranks by Rebels

The Westshore Rebels scored in the dying seconds to hand the Okanagan Sun their first loss of the B.C. Football Conference season.

Losing a regular season game isn't an overly familiar concept for most players on the Okanagan Sun.

The B.C. Football Conference Club experienced defeat for the first time in 2016, falling 29-23 to the Westshore Rebels in a battle for first Saturday night in Victoria.

Running back Jamel Lyles scored the winning touchdown with just 16 seconds remaining, pulling the Rebels into a first-place tie with the Sun at 6-1.

It was the Sun's first defeat in the last 25 regular season games dating back to 2014.

The play of the game came as the Rebels converted on a third-and-13 play with tike ticking down.

The Sun finished with 277 yards through the air and 152 on the ground while the Rebels gained 262 through the air and rushed for 175.

Lliam Wishart scored his fourth touchdown of the season while Keith Zyla ran one in from four yards out. Kealey Heintz kicked three field goals for the Sun.

The Sun will host the Saskatoon Hilltops on Saturday night in the first-ever interlocking regular season game between the BCFC and the Prairie Football Conference.

The two teams met in last November's Canadian Bowl in Saskatoon.

Kick off at the Apple Bowl is 7 p.m.