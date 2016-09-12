Heat splits in Alberta, hosts UNBC Saturday

UBC Okanagan's Lauren Candelario (left) is challenged by the Dinos Carmen Lee Sunday in Canada West women's soccer action in Calgary.

A challenging road trip to Southern Alberta yielded a win and a loss for UBC Okanagan, as the Heat kicked off the 2016 Canada West women's soccer season.

On Saturday, UBCO edged the hometown Lethbridge Pronghorns 2-1.

Cassie Bratton and Courtney Hemmerling scored goals for the Heat who overcame an early marker by Lethbridge to earn the win.

Hemmerling intercepted a pass and slotted the winner in the 86th minute.

"Coming back from being 1-0 down to win 2-1, don't think they have done that before," said first year assistant coach Carli Tingstad. "They stuck to our game model and played our systems."

On Sunday, the Heat moved to Calgary where they fell 6-2 to the powerhouse Dinos.

The previous night, U of C drubbed Thompson Rivers 10-0.

Both Heat goals were the first Canada West markers for two players. Second-year forward Lauren Candelario scored off of a set piece in the 55th minute, while Vernon native and Thompson Okanagan FC, Maya Bandy scored with 10 minutes left in the match.

"Maya and Lo (Lauren) and the rest of the team played brilliantly," Tingstad said despite the loss, adding that coming home with a split from Alberta was a good result.

"You have got to be positive, the team has lots to build off of."

The Heat (1-1) will host its home opener this Saturday against the UNBC Timberwolves, with a 1 p.m. kick off at Nonis Field.

UBCO will see the Calgary Dinos for the second time this season, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Heat men (1-2-1) return to action on Saturday in Kelowna when they host Calgary. On Sunday, Lethbridge wil provide the opposition. Both games will go at 3 p.m. at Nonis Field.