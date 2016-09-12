Bears 2-0 in football preseason

Mt. Boucherie's Nathan Humes (right) looks to track down Rutland's Kyle Solloway in B.C. high school football exhibition play Friday night at the Apple Bowl.

The Mt. Boucherie Bears will travel stateside this weekend for their third game of the B.C. high school football preseason.

On Friday night, Mike Godwin's team will be in Wenatchee, Wash.

The Bears are 2-0 in the exhibition campaign after rolling over the local rival Rutland Voodoos 59-12 Friday night at the Apple Bowl.

Runnign back Jesse Benneke scored a pair of majors along with ground to lead Boucherie offensively. Hunter Desson scored a major on a 46-yard kick return, while others TDs came from Nathan Humes, Taylor Knoll, Chris Smith Landen

On defence, Benneke had a sack and recovered a fumble while Jacob Mezei had two of Boucherie's eight sacks.

Brayden Anderson scored both majors for Rutland.

"The score wasn't really indicative of the game," said Bears' head coach Mike Godwin. "They were well coached and physical but we simply had more horses than they did. Both sides lost a few guys to injury, but we had more depth and we eventually wore them down."

The Bears will open the regular season Friday, Sept. 23 at home to Mission, while the Voodoos open up Saturday, Oct. 8 at Earl Marriot.

Owls vs Voodoos Friday

The all-Kelowna high school football rivalry will take to the gridiron on Friday night in the second preseason game for both teams. Kick off at the Apple Bowl is 6:30.

Both Owls and Voodoos (details above) are coming off lopsided defeats.

KSS lost 62-8 to Mt. Baker Friday in Deming, Wash.

After a dominating first half by Mt. Baker, Owls new head coach Chris Cartwright was happy with how his team came out in the second half and played to the finish.

"We came together at half time and made it our goal to continue to compete and create success one play at a time on offense and defense," says Cartwright. "This experience has done a lot for our program. We have definitely identified what we need work on. We are a young team that will grow from this."

The Owls lone touchdown came on a 50-yard drive, finished off a 10-yard run by Thomas Gorges.

KSS begins its regular season Friday. Sept. 23 at the Apple Bowl against Lord Tweedsmuir.