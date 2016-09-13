Defending champs split with Trail, host Vipers Saturday

West Kelowna Warriors' forward Conner Sodergren battles Trail's Tyson Slater in their BCHL season opener Friday night at Royal LePage Place.

A decade-old Okanagan rivalry is back on the ice Saturday night at Royal LePage Place.

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers will face off for time this season in BCHL action at 7 p.m.

While the Vipers are 2-0 in the early going, the defending Fred Page and RBC Cup champion Warriors are coming off a split of two games with Trail on opening weekend of the 2016-17 season.

On Friday at LePage, West Kelowna prevailed 3-1 over the Smoke Eaters. Jake Harrison, Reed Gunville and newcomer Michael Ryan provided the scoring for the home side, while Shane Farkas made 25 saves in the Warriors goal.

Prior to the game, players, fans and volunteers were treated to an official banner raising ceremony at Royal LePage.

Four banners were hoisted to the rafters, signifying the Interior Division, Fred Page Cup, Western Canada Cup and RBC Cup titles.

On Saturday, the Warriors came up short in Trail losing 8-5.

Veteran Jared Marino scored a pair in the defeat, while newcomer Marshall Wilton had a goal and two assists. Quin Foreman and Connor Sodergren each had their first goals of the season for West Kelowna.