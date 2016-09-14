Okanagan skaters medal on world stage

Kelowna area skaters (from left) Wendy Ord, Maureen Barnes, Karen Smith and Donna Bergvinson show off their medals from the International Adult Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver.

Four skaters representing the Winfield and the Mt. Boucherie Skating Clubs, brought home six medals from the International Adult Figure Skating Championships, Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 in Vancouver.

Wendy Ord, Maureen Barnes, Karen Smith and Donna Bergvinson were among 260 competitors from 17 countries and competed in the Freeskate and Artistic categories.

The ladies trained hard over the summer and achieved their goals. "It was the perfect opportunity for us," said Wendy Ord. “We hope to inspire adults of all ages to take up a new sport or continue on in a sport that they love.”

"It was amazing that we could go and represent the Okanagan on the international stage."

It was the first time the competition had been held outside of Germany.

Bergvinson won gold in both the Bronze IV Women Freeskate and the Bronze IV Women Artistic categories.

Ord captured gold in the Bronze III Women Artistic and came eighth in the Bronze III Women Freeskate.

Barnes won gold in the Bronze V Women Freeskate and bronze in the Bronze V Women Artistic. Karen won silver in the Gold II Women Artistic category and placed fourth in the Gold II Women Freeskate.

Rumor has it that 'Team Okanagan' as they have been dubbed, will expand next year with additional skaters competing.

All the four ladies skate with the Winfield Skating Club.

