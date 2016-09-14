Heat rolls Bayside, hosts UBC Saturday

The UBC Okanagan Heat look to be in sync early in the new rugby season, rolling over Bayside RFC in their first match of 2016-17.

In exhibition play Saturday at Parkinson, the Heat men gave up the first try, then scored 42 unanswered points and cruised to a 75-19 victory.

James Scott scored the first try for UBCO and Colin Stonier kicked the convert to knot the game up in the first few minutes. Stonier's kicking was the story, as the Surrey product scored 20 points, knocking in 10/11 converts.

Immaculata grad Steve Tostenson scored back-to-back tries midway in the first half and then scored the Heat's second to last try. He also dropped a spectacular behind-the-back pass to Kai Duchnycz who scored just before the final whistle.

To round out the UBCO scoring the Haynes brothers, Dan and Dom, each scored along with Sam Overton, Carlin Marshall and Tom Campbell.

Local players have been training all season but the team only had two official training sessions before Saturday's match.

This Saturday, the Heat will host UBC at the Parkinson Rec Centre, with time yet to be set.

The following weekend UBC Okanagan will play in an annual seven's tournament at Western Washington University.