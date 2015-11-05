Kelowna loses final WHL Preseason game

The Vancouver Giants defeated the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, as the Rockets closed out the WHL Preseason.

Playing with just 14 skaters with eight Rockets away at NHL training camps, Kelowna scored the game’s opening two goals but couldn’t hold the lead in the loss.

Kole Lind had a goal and two assists to lead the Rockets offense while Jonathan Smart and Jordan Borstmayer scored the goals for the Rockets, who ended the WHL Preseason with a 3-2-0-0 record.

Michael Herringer played the majority of the game for the Rockets before giving way to Brodan Salmond in the third period. Shots in the game were 37-37.

The Rockets will now get set to open the WHL season next weekend when they play a home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers, opening the season in Kamloops on Friday before hosting the Blazers in the team’s home opener on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Tickets are available for the game through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.