4-on-4 hockey action hitting the ice at McLaren Arena

Four-on-four hockey is hitting the ice at McLaren Arena Sept. 10.

The tournament, featuring atom and peewee level players, will be played in a six-team single elimination format that begins at 9 a.m. with the final game at 4:05 p.m. Each game is 30 minutes.

“I’m very excited about it,” said Andy Kilduff, manager of Penticton Summer 4v4 Hockey Program.

The teams are designed to be balanced with 54 players being divided among the six teams playing two lines and a goalie. While action is taking place, money will be raised to give a bursary to a 2018 minor hockey grad, and possibly a family in need to help cover the costs of hockey. Along with businesses that have made $100 donations, there will also be a raffle, 50/50 draw and a barbecue. Kilduff believes the barbecue will be key to the efforts. One of the items being raffled is a Playstation4 with NHL18

As for the game itself, Kilduff wants to see the players have fun, play hard and make memories.

“It’s the first time doing this tournament,” said Kilduff. “I hope to run it every year.”

Tournament schedule is shown below:

