Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography Sun teammates Conor Richard and Tye Kitzman recognized as top players at their positions in Canada

All-Canadian honours for Sun duo

Conor Richard named to CJFL team at linebacker, Tye Kitzman at defensive back

Linebacker Conor Richard and defensive back Tye Kitzman helped anchor the B.C. Football Conference’s stingiest defense during the 2017 regular season.

The Okanagan Sun teammates were named this week to this Canadian Junior Football League’s all-Canadian team.

In his second season with the Sun, Richard recorded 29 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one blocked kick and four knockdowns.

A Vernon product, Kitzman, in his third season with the club, had 29 solo tackles, while leading the league in deflected passes (10) and tying for the most interceptions in the BCFC with six, including one of those for a touchdown.

Last month, both Richard and Kitzman were named the BCFC’s top defensive players at their respective positions.

Other all-Canadians from the BCFC were VI Raiders lineman Quinton Bowles, and Raiders return specialist Brycen Mayoh.

The Windsor AKO Fratmen will host the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Canadian international Adam Kleeberger to coach new rugby generation
Next story
Warriors in Washington to battle Wild

Just Posted

Accident knocks out power to Scotty Creek

A motor vehicle accident caused the outage just after noon today

UBCO pauses for a moment of remembrance

Large crowd braves heavy snow to pay their respects

Heavy snow making roads treacherous

Kelowna - Roads are slippery and the public works manager warns against driving

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

School bus hits the ditch

Bus in West Kelowna goes off the road as conditions in the Central Okanagan are not good

Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Rockets look to ramp up consistency, compete level

Kelowna, second in the B.C. Division, opens home stand Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Artist reflects on current state of the world with latest exhibition

A Brief History opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

Warriors in Washington to battle Wild

West Kelowna makes first visit of BCHL season to Wenatchee

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

Most Read