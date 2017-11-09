All-Canadian honours for Sun duo

Conor Richard named to CJFL team at linebacker, Tye Kitzman at defensive back

Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography Sun teammates Conor Richard and Tye Kitzman recognized as top players at their positions in Canada

Linebacker Conor Richard and defensive back Tye Kitzman helped anchor the B.C. Football Conference’s stingiest defense during the 2017 regular season.

The Okanagan Sun teammates were named this week to this Canadian Junior Football League’s all-Canadian team.

In his second season with the Sun, Richard recorded 29 solo tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one blocked kick and four knockdowns.

A Vernon product, Kitzman, in his third season with the club, had 29 solo tackles, while leading the league in deflected passes (10) and tying for the most interceptions in the BCFC with six, including one of those for a touchdown.

Last month, both Richard and Kitzman were named the BCFC’s top defensive players at their respective positions.

Other all-Canadians from the BCFC were VI Raiders lineman Quinton Bowles, and Raiders return specialist Brycen Mayoh.

The Windsor AKO Fratmen will host the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

