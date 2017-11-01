Jack Cowell’s goal sent the Kelowna Rockets into overtime -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Americans drop Rockets in OT

Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ends Wednesday in Tri-City

Michael Rasmussen scored in overtime to lead the Tri-City Americans to a 4-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets Wednesday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash.

It was the third straight one-goal game between the U.S. Division rivals and put a halt to the Rockets (7-5-2-1) three-game winning streak.

Kole Lind opened the scoring 3:12 into the game, only to see the Americans respond with the next three goals.

Nolan Foote and Jack Cowell scored in the third period to force overtime.

Rookie James Porter was once again solid in goal for the Rockets making 37 saves.

The Rockets will be in Victoria this weekend for games Friday and Saturday against the B.C. Division leading Royals.

