Another national title for top-ranked Nierfeld

Make it 11 career national doubles tennis titles for Kelowna’s Joachim Nierfeld.

The 47-year-old local teaching pro joined forces with Andrew Oxner from Halifax to win the men’s 45 age group title at the Tennis Canada’s Senior Nationals in Vancouver.

Nierfeld and Oxner defeated Glen Harwood and Keith Leech 6-3, 7-6 the final at the Jericho Tennis Club.

“The tennis was very good, very competitive, and I played well all week,” said Nierfeld. “I had a really good partner, we had good harmony on the court and his weapons helped my game. It was pretty cool to see how we worked together.”

The win helped Nierfeld maintain his No. 1 national ranking in men’s 45 doubles.

Nierfeld also played with Davis Cup player, Jerry Turek, in the men’s 40 age group where the two finished in second place.

The win also earns Nierfeld a spot of Team Canada for the ITF Young Seniors World Championships next April in Mendoza, Argentina.

Nierfeld will compete with the Canadians in team competition the first week, then will pick up a partner for the doubles event the following week.

Nierfeld, who is the Zone 2 (Okanagan) manager for Tennis B.C., is also the director of the annual Futures Tennis Tournament in Kelowna.