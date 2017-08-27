Aussie and Dane continue to lead ITU Long Course field

Update: 9:28 a.m.
Australia’s Joshua Amberger is still in the lead on the bike, having completed the first two parts in 1:23:53. In second is Canadian Lionel Sanders, while defending champ, Sylvain Sudrie of France is third. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds has finished the first two parts in 1:29:19. He is expected into the bike transition at about 10:03 a.m. Surrey’s Nathan Killam is expected in about the same time.
Helle Frederiksen continues to lead on the bike. She completed the first two portions in 1:34:55. In second is Denmark’s Camilla Pedersen, while Kelowna’s Heather Wurtele is third. Penticton’s Jen Annett has completed the first two portions of the bike in 1:35:32 and is currently in ninth.
@helle_f is FLYING!
Australia’s Joshua Amberger was the first to complete the three-kilometre swim of the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Long Course distance.
Amberger clocked a time of 36 minutes 29 seconds, two better than Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez in 36:31. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds got out of the water in 40:49.
Surrey native and Vancouver resident Nathan Killam came out of the water in 43:19.
Elite men beginning the swim
American Jennifer Spieldenner led the elite field of females in 39:28. She was followed closely by Denmark’s Helle Frederikson in 39:31 with Leanda Cave, Camilla Pedersen and Canadian Rachel McBride close by. Victoria’s Melanie McQuaid came out if 45:29.
Penticton’s Jen Annett came out of the water in 45:23.
Here's your women's leaders! The Danish are the 1, 2 @helle_f @allimactri
