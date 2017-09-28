Back-to-back wins for Heat men

After a slow start on day one, the UBC Okanagan men’s golf team used a superb second round score of 290 (+2) to share the tournament title with the University of Fraser Valley at Morningstar Golf Club in the second PACWEST tournament of the year.

Trailing by nine shots to start the second day to the Cascades, the Heat used rounds of 71 by All-Canadian James Casorso and three solid 73’s by third year student Oliver Rizun, rookie Nik Federko and third year student Casey Sullivan. The Heat maintained their seven shot lead for the Conference title with two more tournaments to go. If the team finishes in the top two they will qualify for the CCAA National Champiosnship in Oshawa, Ontario the third week of October.

Women’s Competition: After a second place finish the opening weekend, the women’s team consolidated that finish with another runner up performance. Mckenna Lesiuk and Emily Adams both played two solid rounds and would finish with a two day team total of 351. The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s team would win their second consecutive tournament finishing with a team total of 310 for two days

Men’s Competition: Fifth-year management student James Casorso continued his all-Canadian form after firing rounds of 74-71 to finish tied for secomd in the tournament. Casorso now sits in second place individually on the season behind Daniel Campbell of UFV.

Campbell won the tournament with scores of 66 and 69 (-9 total). Also finishing in the top 10 for the tournament was Rizun who shot rounds of 74-73 to finish tied for seventh. Casey Sullivan was the other member of the travelling team and fired a smooth 73 the second day after struggling on day one. The Heat men sat in third place after day one with a score of 298 (+10), six shots back of VIU and nine shots back of the Fraser Valley.

Rookies making an impact: Immaculata graduate Nik Federko also finished in the top ten with rounds of 75-73. This marks the second straight week the first year management student has shot a two day total of 148. Also making a contribution was Vernon product Ryley Johnson, who in his first start for the team shot 75-78.

Coach’s thoughts: New assistant coach and Heat alumni Cody Bell has been very impressed through two weeks and realizes that this is a special group of golfers. “We got a strong group of players this year who I believe can accomplish great things, which includes winning the PACWEST conference.”

Next up: The Heat will play the third of four conference tournaments on Vancouver Island next weekend as well as they travel to Victoria to play at Highland Pacific Golf Club. This will be the first time Highland Pacific has hosted a conference tournament.