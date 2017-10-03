Battle of the Bridge hits Apple Bowl Friday

Quinn Large and the KSS Owls will battle the rival Mt. Boucherie Bears Friday at the Apple Bowl. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Capital News

B.C. high school football’s Battle of the Bridge takes centre stage in Kelowna Friday night when the Mt. Boucherie Bears battle the KSS Owls. Kick off at the Apple Bowl is 6:30 p.m.

Boucherie heads into the contest at 1-1, while the Owls (0-2) are in search of their first victory of the 2017 regular season.

Despite a slow start to the season, Bears’ coach Mike Godwin isn’t about to underestimate the Owls.

“We need to be better each week and we’ll have to be ready for (KSS),” he said. “Their record doesn’t mean much, they can take a big leap forward at any moment.”

Mt. Boucherie Bears 20 Mission 0

The Bears rebounded from a lopsided shutout loss in their opener to blank Mission Secondary Friday on the Lower Mainland.

Quarterback Mitch Koop passed for 200 yards and a touchdown. Jesse Benneke ran for 89 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 77 yards, while Rodney Nucamendi-Snider caught five passes for 133 yards and a major score.

On defense, Burkely Theriault had six tackles and a 23-yard interception return.

“Our defense played well,” said Bears’ coach Mike Godwin. “Our offense has been struggling this year but it’s starting to come, getting a little better each week.”

Terry Fox 55 KSS Owls 6

The Ravens were too much for the Owls Friday in Coquitlam, scoring early and often to hand KSS its second loss in a row.

“It was a tough game for us,” said Owls coach Chris Cartwright. “We had some guys not travel with us because they were sick and we were asking a lot of players to play in different spots.”

“Our team captain, Quinn Large, played his heart out,” Cartwright added. “He is always giving us a chance every play. He is an outstanding young man who sets the standard for our team on and off the field.”

Nolan Ulm scored Kelowna’s only touchdown on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Marcus Athans.

RSS Voodoos 29 South Kamloops 0

An effective ground game sent the Rutland Voodoos to their first win of the preseason Saturday shutting out the host South Kamloops Titans 29-0.

Matt Klak rushed for 124 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, while Jhavoun Blake ran for 60 yards and a major.

Grade 9 quarterback Liam Attwood came off the bench when Grade 12 starter, Zach Hemmett, injured his ankle early in the first quarter and managed the game well, throwing for 60 yards and running one yard for a touchdown. Chase Schumacher made a big catch for 40 yards.

Brayden Anderson led the defense with six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

“Injuries have provided opportunity to a lot of new players through our exhibition season,” said Voodoos head coach Pete McCall. “This should serve us well as we close in on our first regular season game in two weeks.”

Rutland will meet Valleyview this Friday in Kamloops.

@capnewsports whenderson@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.