BCFC player accolades for Sun duo

Sun teammates Ely Haynes and Javen Kaechele have won conference player of the week awards. -Image: Okanagan Sun

For the second time this season, two members of the Okanagan Sun have earned BCFC players of the week awards.

Fifth-year linebacker Eli Haynes has been named defensive player of the week after a dominating performance in the Sun’s 45-11 win over the VI Raiders on Saturday.

Haynes recorded nine tackles, while adding one deflected pass and a forced fumble.

In five games this year, Haynes has put up 23 tackles, with two deflected passes and two forced fumbles.

The 22-year-old Kelowna native, who is in his final year with the Sun, was a graduate of the KSS Owls program.

Rookie kick returner Javen Kaechele was named special teams player of the week, after a 105-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

In three games this year, Kaechele has returned kicks four times, and is averaging 50.2 yards per return.

The 17-year-old receiver came to the Sun from Calgary this season, after graduating from the Cowboys football program at Crescent Heights High School.

Haynes and Kaechele, along with fellow BCFC nominee Nathan Lund of the Langley Rams, are up for the CJFL weekly award, on top of the six other nominees from the Prairie and Ontario conferences.

Other Sun players recognized this season have been DB Tye Kitzman (Def, Week 1), QB Nick Wenman (Off, Week 2), WR Nate Anderson (ST, Week 2), DB Aldrich Berrios (Def, Week 4).

The Sun (5-0) and the rest of the BCFC are on a bye week break during the upcoming Labour Day weekend, and will kick off the second half of the season at the Apple Bowl against the VI Raiders, on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.