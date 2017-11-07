Bears host Rams in playoff opener

Mt. Boucherie offensive lineman Spencer Lindholm (middle) was named a B.C. high school football all-star this week. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Mt. Boucherie Bears finished off the 2017 B.C. high school football regular season in style.

Mike Godwin hopes his hometown Bears can carry the same form into the postseason on Friday afternoon in Kelowna.

At 1 p.m. at CNC, Boucherie will take on the Mt. Douglas Rams in the quarterfinal round on the road to the Subway Bowl.

The Bears went 4-3 during the regular season to place fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Rams, also 4-3, are the No. 5 seed coming out of the Western Conference.

Boucherie closed out its regular campaign last Friday night in Abbotsford with a convincing 39-3 victory over the winless W.J. Mouat Hawks.

Meanwhile, one Bears’ player, Spencer Lindholm, was named to B.C. high school football’s Eastern Conference all-star team on the offensive line.

Lindholm, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound senior who also plays defense, had three interceptions for 85 yards and a touchdown this season, along with 39 tackles.

Owls @ Notre Dame

The KSS Owls take a three-game winning streak into the B.C. high school football playoffs when they travel to Burnaby Lake for first-round action.

At 5 p.m., the Owls will take on the Notre Dame Jugglers.

“Notre Dame is a well-coached football team,” said Owls coach Chris Cartwright. “They have solid players who are disciplined on both offense and defense. For us to be successful, our front four on defense must be solid and put pressure on their quarterback. Our offense will have to continue to be consistent and score points.”

The Owls (3-3) had their final game of the regular season with Lord Tweedsmuir called off due to adverse winter driving conditions. Prior to that KSS had won its last three games, outscoring its opponents 122-52.

“We are very excited for this opportunity,” added Cartwright. “We are not the same team as we were in the beginning of the season. We have learned and improved a lot.

“We believe we can be successful, but commitment to the process this week will determine our fate on Friday.”

KSS placed fifth in the Eastern Conference, while Notre Dame (4-3) is the fourth seed out of the Western Conference.

Two Owls have been named to the B.C. high school football Eastern Conference all-star team—receiver Kyle Zakala and linebacker Tyler Klotzback.

Zakala, who played multiple positions this season, caught nine passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Klotzback, who is in Grade 11, led KSS in tackles this season with 31.

