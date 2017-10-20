Douglas Farrow/Contributed George Elliott’s Brendan Moore goes for a kill during pool play at the Best of the West volleyball tournament last weekend at KSS.

Bears move to No.1, Coyotes remain 4th

Mt. Boucherie tops provivncial 3A boys rankings

A victory over Mt. Baker Secondary has pushed the Mt. Boucherie Bears to the top of the B.C. high school boys 3A volleyball rankings.

The Bears defeated the Wild in the consolation final of the annual Best of the West tournament at KSS to finish ninth overall.

The host Kelowna Owls have slipped from fourth to eighth place in the rankings. Mt. Baker is now second, while Earl Marriott sits third.

The George Elliott Coyotes, who defeated Semiamhoo on the consolation side (25-20, 25-17), remain in the No. 4 spot in the AA rankings.

Edmonton’s Jasper Place took the boys gold medal at Best of the West, defeating St. Joe’s in the final.

On the girls’ draw, Jasper Place made it a double gold for the Edmonton school with a win over MEI in the final.

The host KSS Owls reached the quarterfinals where they lost to MEI.

The Mt. Boucherie girls finished tied for ninth after defeating Penticton on the consolation side.

Grand Champion status for Kelowna athlete
Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

