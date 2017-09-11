Big UFC win for Kelowna’s Moras

Sarah ‘Cheesecake’ Moras, who trains at Kelowna’s Toshido MMA, secured the biggest win of her career this past weekend at UFC 215 in Edmonton

After a two-year hiatus from the sport to rehab a number of injuries, Moras showed no sign of ring rust as she quickly submitted Ashlee Evans-Smith, ranked 15th in the world, by armlock despite the American fighter being the 2-to-1 favorite going into this bout.

The action started quickly, with Moras finding herself on her back early from a botched takedown attempt. Moras swiftly regained guard position and immediately attacked Evans-Smith’s arm from the bottom. After a valiant effort by Evans-Smith to escape the submission, she was forced to tap out to the armlock as the ref stopped the action at 2:51 of the first round.

“This was the largest fight of Sarah’s career,” stated Toshido MMA head coach, David Lea. “To come back after two years and finish a top 15 opponent as quickly as she did, sends a statement to the rest of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division that Sarah is back.

“Our goal is to crack the top 10 by the end of the year.”

Moras hopes to be back in the UFC Octagon by this December at UFC on FOX.

Moras joins a long list of world class fighters who have developed under the tutelage of coach David Lea at Toshido MMA including UFC veterans Shane Campbell and Matt Dwyer, as well as, MMA Superstar Rory MacDonald.

