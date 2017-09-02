BMX riders race Munson Mountain for first time

Allan Jones was among 70 riders to race the Penticton BMX Club’s new track at Munson Mountain on Aug.31. The club also commemorated the occasion by celebrating Jones’ 70th birthday. Emanuel Sequeira/Western News

Nash Bayston doesn’t miss the now former Penticton BMX track located on Warren Ave.

The new track at Munston Mountain has made a good impression on him as the club, with guests from other clubs including Kelowna and Grand Forks, had their first race Aug. 31.

“It’s really good. It’s slow, but it’s really fun,” said Bayston. “It’s really smooth. It’s big. I’m glad that we don’t have a lot of turns.”

Bayston believes the longer track will make for more close and entertaining motos because of its setup. He finished second in one of his races.

His father Andrew, president of the Penticton BMX Club, wore a big grin as he talked about the track, which he feels is phenomenal. It’s finally become a reality after nearly five years of work. While there is still work to be done around the track before the club is ready for its grand opening later this month, Andrew loved the turnout, which attracted nearly 70 riders in 11 motos. He called it a great night.

“Everyone is having fun. A lot of the higher end professional riders are here tonight are saying what a great track it is and what a huge upgrade,” said Andrew. “They will then spread the word to their clubs, which will just bring more and more down here. For night one, I couldn’t be happier.”

Al Box, one of the club’s older and stronger riders, likes the layout. Box said it can be hard to tell what the track is going to be like to ride until a hard pact has formed.

“You can almost tell by the lack of accidents so far that it is going to be good for all ages and quite exciting for everyone,” said Box. “(It’s) more of a national level track. It will push your complete maximum by the time you hit the finish line. That is what makes it exciting.”

Highlighting the first race at the track was celebrating Allen Jones’ 70th birthday. He has been BMX racing in Penticton since 1983.

Video: Emanuel Sequeira