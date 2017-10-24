Fraser Valley Cascades’ player Maddie Kapchinsky wins silver at nationals in Ontario. -Image: Kevin Light/Camosun College

Canadian silver for Kelowna’s Kapchinsky

Maddie Kapchinksy takes second at CCAA golf nationals after losing in a playoff

Maddie Kapchinsky enjoyed a prosperous trip to Whitby, Ontario last week with her Unversity of the Fraser Valley Cascades teammates.

The Kelowna golfer returned home to B.C. with both a gold and silver medal in hand from the CCAA national golf championships.

In helping UFV to the women’s team title, Kapchinsky also earned a second-place finish in individual competition at the Royal Ashburn Golf Club.

Kapchisnky and Champlain St. Lawrence’s Sarah-Eve Rheaume finished regulation play tied with 2-over par 311 totals to force a sudden death playoff.

The two played the par-four 18th again and while Kapchinsky left her approach short of the green, Rheaume found the dance floor but was left with a long birdie putt.

After chipping on, Kapchinsky missed a slippery downhill 10-footer for par, and Rheaume was able to two-putt for the win.

“I feel grateful for this experience,” Kapchinsky said. “Gold for our team and silver individually is one of the coolest experiences I’ve had. It’s the first national championship I’ve ever played in, and being part of a team is really special to me.”

“Maddie played great,” UFV coach Bertram said of Kapchinsky’s performance. “She hung in there and had the lead for most of the day. She just got beat by some incredible golf (from Rheaume). She deserves huge congratulations.”

Kapchinsky, a graduate of Rutland Senior Secondary, is a member of the Kelowna Springs Golf Club.

