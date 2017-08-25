Charity event raises $60,000 for Strong Kids

The 8th Annual Kelowna Golf and Country Club (KGCC) tournament has chosen to benefit the YMCA of Okanagan’s Strong Kids Campaign from 2017 to 2019.

“We are so incredibly grateful that the tournament committee chose the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign as the recipient of proceeds from this year and the next two years’ golf tournaments,” said YMCA general manager of fund development, Rhonda Zakala. “Our communities are facing growing challenges; vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyles and, with that, social isolation. This donation will provide financial assistance to low-income families so they have equal access to Y programs, memberships and child care programs.”

Along with the tournament’s three-year commitment to the Y, a three-year title sponsorship has been provided by Wilson M. Beck, a locally owned General Insurance Brokerage.

“With 100 per cent of every dollar raised staying locally to support children and families living in the Okanagan, our Wilson Beck team felt compelled to take on this three-year sponsorship,” shares Wilson Beck’s managing partner, Steve Pavelich. “Together this will allow all sponsors to positively impact vulnerable children and families by providing access to much-needed Y programming. We are honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of this event benefitting the Y.”

The sun shone on more than 120 golfers hitting the greens on July 24, with support from 25 volunteers who helped host the event. Funds were contributed through sponsorships, donations of prizing, a raffle for a wall of 100 bottles of VQA award winning wines, four top auction items, and a portion of the golfers’ entry fee, resulting in over $60,000 raised with proceeds donated to the YMCA.

“Our committee of volunteers were presented with several options for a beneficiary, which can be difficult to choose, as there are so many good causes and variety of needs in our community,” explains co-chair Dr. John Weisbeck. “We selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign due to the Y’s positive proven impact and that 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to their supportive programming without any administration costs.

“On behalf of my co-chair, Alli McNeill, and the entire committee we stand proud today; able to announce these funds collected for this great cause. We encourage everyone to take part as a sponsor, volunteer, donor or golfer in next year’s event hosted by KGCC July 23 — Swing for a cause!”