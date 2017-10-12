Chiefs games to support mental health

An initiative by Kelowna Chiefs’ forward Myles Mattila is designed to change the way people think about mental health. -Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

The Kelowna Chiefs and the Peacock Sheridan Group have joined forces to back an initiative created by Chiefs’ player Myles Mattila.

The KIJHL’s Chiefs, together with Myles and his teammates, will be hosting three home games in support of mental health awareness.

The first Mental Health Awareness Game is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 when the Chiefs face the Sicamous Eagles at Rutland Arena.

The first game will be in Memory of Ryan Donaldson, a former player in the KIJHL. Ryan’s parents and sister, Kirsten Donaldson, will be in attendance, along with supporters of Myles from Jack.org, the only national network of young leaders transforming the way people think about mental health.

Money raised during the game will go to the Canadian Mental Health Association to help develop local youth mental wellness programs.

Myles is an advocate for Mental Health awareness and is a young leader who is committed to creating positive changes in youth mental health, not only for his team and the KIJHL, but also for students and youth

throughout our community and across the nation. Peacock Sheridan Group is proud to participate in this event to help bring awareness to Mental Health.

Families and friends are welcome to come out to the games, learn more and support this important cause.

Chiefs at Kamloops…

The Chiefs will be looking to end a five-game KIJHL winless streak Friday when they visit the Kamloops Storm.

Kelowna (4-4-1-0) is coming off a 5-3 home-ice loss to the Princeton Posse on Tuesday at Rutland Arena.

Kelowna minor product Drew Carter scored a natural hat trick in the third period and added a pair of assists to lead the Posse to victory.

The Chiefs’ next home action is Friday, Oct. 20 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

