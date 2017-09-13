Chiefs host Storm Saturday

The Kelowna Chiefs will look to build on their opening night win over Osoyoos as they return to KIJHL action this weekend.

On Friday night, Jason Tansem’s club will travel to Princeton to take on the Posse. Face off at the Princeton Arena is 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday night, the Chiefs return home to take on the Kamloops Storm. Puck drop at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

Kelowna opened the 2017-18 campaign on Saturday night with a 4-3 home ice victory over the Coyotes.

Goalie Aris Anagnostopolous made 31 saves in his debut with the Chiefs.

Brody Dale led the offense with a goal and an assist, while Kolten Carpenter added a pair of assists.