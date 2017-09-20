Chiefs shoot for club record

With a piece of club history on the line, the Kelowna Chiefs will play host the North Okanagan Knights Friday in KIJHL action. Face off at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

The Chiefs (3-0-0) will be pursuing a franchise-best four consecutive victories from the start of a season.

After a pair of 4-3 decisions over Osoyoos and Princeton to kick off the 2017-18 campaign, Kelowna ran roughshod over Kamloops on Saturday night for their third straight win. Captain Brett Witala paced the Chiefs’ attack with two goals and three assists in the 10-2 victory.

Head coach Jason Tansem said his Chiefs are being rewarded both for their hard work and commitment to team play.

“The boys certainly have an eager mindset and are committed to working,” Tansem said. “We are putting together two-a-day training sessions right now to make sure we are physically capable to play all 60 minutes.

“We have been down in the last two games and the boys never gave up. They really did stick together as a team and pull through. We are starting to realize the game is 60 minutes and can be won or lost at any time. There is no sense to panic.”

The Chiefs will be on the road Saturday night when the travel to Chase to take on the Heat.