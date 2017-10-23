Chiefs stop slide with weekend sweep

Juanre Naude scored five goals in a pair of home ice wins by the Kelowna Chiefs. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

The Kelowna Chiefs rebounded nicely from a six-game winless streak with a weekend sweep at home in KIJHL action.

After a 5-3 victory Friday over the Birks Division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies, the Chiefs followed up with a 7-1 victory Saturday at Rutland Arena over the Sicamous Eagles.

Jaunre Naude scored twice and added an assist Saturday, while Aris Anagnostopolous made 37 saves for his fifth win of the season. It was big weekend for Naude who had five goals over the two games, while captain Brett Witala had a goal and six assists.

Saturday’s game was in support of mental health awareness as the Chiefs raised funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association to help develop local youth mental wellness programs.

On Friday, the Chiefs (6-5-0-1) will visit the Okanagan Division leading Summerland Steam. On Saturday, Kelowna will host the North Okanagan Chiefs.

