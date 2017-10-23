Juanre Naude scored five goals in a pair of home ice wins by the Kelowna Chiefs. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs stop slide with weekend sweep

Kelowna beats Revelstoke and Sicamous to halt six-game slump

The Kelowna Chiefs rebounded nicely from a six-game winless streak with a weekend sweep at home in KIJHL action.

After a 5-3 victory Friday over the Birks Division-leading Revelstoke Grizzlies, the Chiefs followed up with a 7-1 victory Saturday at Rutland Arena over the Sicamous Eagles.

Jaunre Naude scored twice and added an assist Saturday, while Aris Anagnostopolous made 37 saves for his fifth win of the season. It was big weekend for Naude who had five goals over the two games, while captain Brett Witala had a goal and six assists.

Saturday’s game was in support of mental health awareness as the Chiefs raised funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association to help develop local youth mental wellness programs.

On Friday, the Chiefs (6-5-0-1) will visit the Okanagan Division leading Summerland Steam. On Saturday, Kelowna will host the North Okanagan Chiefs.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win

Just Posted

Accused killer’s fate in the hands of Kelowna jury

The jury is expected to start deliberating this afternoon

Above and beyond for the United Way

Local company keeps on raising money for the United Way of the Central Okanagan

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Death toll mounting due to opioids

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld, a representative for the BCSTA, published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

Driver trapped for 16 hours after car flips

Member of Anarchist Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Osoyoos made discovery while out for walk

Penticton pilots new mobile parking payment app

Eliminating the need to carry change for parking meters

Okanagan influence in Team B.C. win

Three Okanagan Rockets and one Kelowna Rockets prospect help B.C. to gold at WHL Cup in Calgary.

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Most Read