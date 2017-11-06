Led by five goals from captain Brett Witala, the Kelowna Chiefs enjoyed a solid weekend with a pair of KIJHL wins. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

Chiefs win two, host Coyotes Saturday

Kelowna ends slide with victories over 10 Mile House and North Okanagan

The Kelowna Chiefs will look to push their KIJHL winning streak to three games when they host the division rival Osoyoos Coyotes Saturday night. Face off at Rutland Arena is 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Kelowna will be in Princeton for a matinee with the Posse.

The Chiefs, who iced one of their healthier lineups in some time, are coming off back-to-back wins over the weekend.

On Friday, Kelowna (8-6-1-1) halted a two-game slide with a convincing 7-2 win over the visiting 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Captain Brett Witala led the attack with a hat trick, while Isaac Dutka added a goal and two assists as the Chiefs outshot the Wranglers 45-24.

On Saturday, the Chiefs travelled to Armstrong and rang up a 5-2 win over the North Okanagan Saints.

Witala scored two more goals and now leads the Chiefs with 13 goals and 29 points this season. Myles Mattila added a goal and two assists, while Aris Anagnostopoulos stopped 35 of 37 shots in the Chiefs’ net.

