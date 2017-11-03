Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

A man makes his way down an escalator during the Cineplex Entertainment company’s annual general meeting in Toronto on May 17, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Cineplex has scored a deal to bring “Sunday Night Football” and the Super Bowl to its movie theatres.

The company said Friday that a three-year sponsorship agreement with the National Football League will begin Nov. 12 and be known as “NFL Sundays at Cineplex.”

Games will be broadcast live to 15 VIP theatres and then expand to 50 locations for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, 2018.

“It’s no different than when we started opera and some of the other things that we’ve done to create and bring a different demographic, a different group of people, into our theatres,” said Cineplex president Ellis Jacob, pointing to other sporting events the chain has featured, including NHL and NBA games, the Olympics, and UFC and WWE events.

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas, which feature wider recliners and in-seat food and beverage service that includes beer, wine and spirits.

Jacob said it’s all part of Cineplex’s efforts to reinvent itself as “an entertainment destination” that is far more than just popcorn and Hollywood films.

Hence, a growing roster of “event-cinema” offerings such as live opera and theatre broadcasts, as well as investments in the esports platform WorldGaming and various entertainment centres including the upcoming Topgolf venues, the eats-and-entertainment spot The Rec Room, and a relaunch of the Playdium arcades.

An especially weak summer in movie profits didn’t help the bottom line, Jacob acknowledged, calling it “a hard year at the box office.”

“I wouldn’t panic because we’ve always had these cyclical events,” said Jacob, predicting a bounce-back in the fourth quarter.

“This is part of our focus to try and balance that out over a period of time. Because as we’ve seen with the Hollywood product, you’ve got good periods and then you can basically run into some slow growth periods. (But) with the NFL, we are committing and getting three years worth of content so it’s not like I’m waiting for the next movie to come out.”

NFL Canada’s managing director David Thomson also saw an opportunity to broaden the league’s audience, stating in a release that the partnership targets the next generation of fans, in part through online tournaments on Cineplex’s WorldGaming platform.

Tickets will be $5 and are available at participating VIP theatres in Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Vancouver.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets battle rival Royals in weekend set

Just Posted

Extreme weather shelter approved for Kelowna

With homeless shelters operating at full capacity in Kelowna, an emergency weather shelter will open

Serious traffic delays in Kelowna

A spun out vehicle on the W.R. Bennett Bridge is causing traffic backups headed into West Kelowna

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Roll-over in Kelowna’s Mission area sends one person to hospital

Accident occurred Friday afternoon in 4000-block of Lakeshore Road

Genereaux remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Can Apple to live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

Johnny Reid returning to Kelowna

The Scotish-Canadian singer will play Prospera Place with guests Glass Tiger March 6

United Way send out call for help

Growing needs fuel demand to reach $1.2m fundraising target

A frozen fall find in Keremeos

Freezing temperatures have captured a frozen find in the Similkameen River

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Michaels: What should the university do to engage more local students?

University gets close examination from one of its profs

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

Most Read

  • Rockets battle rival Royals in weekend set

    Kelowna looks for payback as the WHL rivals play Friday and Saturday at Save on Foods Centre

  • Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

    Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas