Coyotes home to Langara Saturday at KSS

Four Owls’ grads will play for Coyotes in exhibition basketball action, tailgate party Saturday

Four former KSS Owls will be right at home this weekend when the Okanagan College Coyotes battle the Langara Falcons in exhibition collegiate basketball action.

The OC and Langara men’s and women’s teams will battle at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, on Saturday at KSS.

The Coyotes’ men’s side features three KSS grads—Davide Ciancio, Matt Lafontaine and Spencer Braam, while ex-Owl Madison Dickie plays for the OC women.

“It is always special to return to the gym where it all began for players and this weekend will prove to be a special homecoming for these four athletes,” said OC women’s coach Andre Gini.

The weekend’s events will also feature a tailgate party on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Okanagan College Campus Atrium. OC students will receive a special deal—a smokie, beverage and game ticket for $5. Non-OC students can purchase a ticket for $10.

On Sunday, the Coyotes and Falcons will meet again at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Immaculata.

Last weekend, OC played host to the Camosun Chargers at Immaculata. In men’s play, OC dominated the opener Friday with a 100-72 victory.

Top scorers for OC were Curtis Wilson with 34 points, Ryan Morck with 15, while Michael Gini had 10. Seth Blundell provided a spark off the bench and was awarded player of the game honours for the Coyotes.

After a quick turnaround for Saturday morning’s game, OC outlasted the Chargers 88-86. Curtis Wilson had 21 points and player of the game Jeff Tubbs added 19.

The Coyotes women, beset by key injuries and illness, lost both of their games to the VIU Mariners.

Despite missing September’s OC player of the month Danielle Ruocco and other starters Megan Admussen-Blair, Ciara Bamford, Rebekah Salway, the Coyotes managed to keep the contest close until the very end when fatigue and a short bench clearly caught up to the team.

One bright spot for the Coyotes was Madison Dickie who played solid and was selected as player of the game.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Warriors deal Campese to Surrey
Next story
Heat men to host Hindson Cup rugby

Just Posted

UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

RCMP investigation revealed the company the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned

Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Donation earmarks $4 million for KGH Foundation,$500,000 for Central Okanagan Foundation

North Westside advisories over

RDCO has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems

Motorists now paying the price for too few eastbound lanes on bridge over Okanagan Lake

When the province built the William R. Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake… Continue reading

West Kelowna asking for input on proposed truck routes

Online questionnaire follows controversial attempt to designated truck routes

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

Vernon-born performer SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) to perform at 105th Grey Cup Kickoff show Nov. 26

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

‘Arise’ for some Halloween fun this weekend

All four doctors from Arise Chiropractic will donate a portion of their treatment fees that day to the Upper Room Mission

DeHart: Hip, designer frames found at Wink i Wear

Kelowna columnist Maxine DeHart and her weekly column on business in the area

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read