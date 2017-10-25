Coyotes home to Langara Saturday at KSS

Four Owls’ grads will play for Coyotes in exhibition basketball action, tailgate party Saturday

Four former KSS Owls will be right at home this weekend when the Okanagan College Coyotes battle the Langara Falcons in exhibition collegiate basketball action.

The OC and Langara men’s and women’s teams will battle at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, on Saturday at KSS.

The Coyotes’ men’s side features three KSS grads—Davide Ciancio, Matt Lafontaine and Spencer Braam, while ex-Owl Madison Dickie plays for the OC women.

“It is always special to return to the gym where it all began for players and this weekend will prove to be a special homecoming for these four athletes,” said OC women’s coach Andre Gini.

The weekend’s events will also feature a tailgate party on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Okanagan College Campus Atrium. OC students will receive a special deal—a smokie, beverage and game ticket for $5. Non-OC students can purchase a ticket for $10.

On Sunday, the Coyotes and Falcons will meet again at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Immaculata.

Last weekend, OC played host to the Camosun Chargers at Immaculata. In men’s play, OC dominated the opener Friday with a 100-72 victory.

Top scorers for OC were Curtis Wilson with 34 points, Ryan Morck with 15, while Michael Gini had 10. Seth Blundell provided a spark off the bench and was awarded player of the game honours for the Coyotes.

After a quick turnaround for Saturday morning’s game, OC outlasted the Chargers 88-86. Curtis Wilson had 21 points and player of the game Jeff Tubbs added 19.

The Coyotes women, beset by key injuries and illness, lost both of their games to the VIU Mariners.

Despite missing September’s OC player of the month Danielle Ruocco and other starters Megan Admussen-Blair, Ciara Bamford, Rebekah Salway, the Coyotes managed to keep the contest close until the very end when fatigue and a short bench clearly caught up to the team.

One bright spot for the Coyotes was Madison Dickie who played solid and was selected as player of the game.

