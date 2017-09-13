Coyotes host alumni weekend

Okanagan College Coyotes of the past will take on the team’s current members on the club’s 5th annual Alumni Weekend. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Okanagan Coyotes are holding their 5th annual Alumni Weekend on Friday and Saturday at Elks Stadium, with previous Coyotes matching up against this year’s current team.

The Coyotes are celebrating their 10th season as a program and will be looking to win that elusive first Canadian College Baseball Conference Championship.

As always, the alumni game is a fun time for both old and new players. Over the years there have been many players come through the program and it’s always a fun time for those players to be back on the ball field. Last year the Alumni prevailed in both games of a doubleheader.

The games have become very competitive as bragging rights are always on the line. The Alumni will be represented by players from all previous none years, with approximately 20 former players attending.

Both Friday’s and Saturday’s games will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be played at historic Elks Stadium.

Fans of all ages are welcome to take in the game and the fun atmosphere, admission is free.