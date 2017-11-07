OKM’s Kjel Cartier goes for the kill in a match last weekend during the George Elliot senior boys volleyball tournament. -Image: OKM Huskies

Coyotes, Huskies move up in rankings

George Elliot defeats Seaton for third at annual senior boys volleyball tourney, Huskies take 6th

The host team came away with some hardware at the 2017 edition of the George Elliott Coyote senior boys volleyball tournament.

On Saturday at GESS, Chris Frehlick’s Coyotes downed Abbotsford Christian in straight sets (25-19, 25-11, 28-26) in the bronze medal match.

Ranked seventh in B.C. at the AA level heading in, Elliott defeated Seaton and Mt. Boucherie in the playoffs, before falling to Duchess Park in the semifinals.

The result boosted the Coyotes to the No. 4 spot in the province.

“Much improved consistency and attack from earlier in the season,” coach Frehlick said of his team’s performance.

Ranked 11th prior to the tournament, the OKM Secondary Huskies were the top Okanagan AAA team, finishing in sixth in the 18-team event.

In the fifth/sixth place match on Saturday, the Huskies pushed hard against College Heights before falling 3-2 (25-13, 20-25, 27-25, 16-25, 11-25).

Paul Thiessen’s OKM squad defeated two Central Okanagan rivals in the playoff round, downing KSS 3-1 (25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 20-16) and Mt. Boucherie 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-15).

The effort pushed the Huskies up four spots in the B.C. AAA rankings to No. 7.

“Was very proud of the way the Huskies pulled together this weekend,” said coach Thiessen, “and showed the quality of play required to advance the team deeper into the championship side of the tournament.”

The Bears placed eighth overall, while the Owls finished in ninth. After losing to the Huskies in their opening playoff match, KSS went undefeated the rest of the way.

Boucherie is ranked eighth in B.C. this week while the Owls are now 10th.

Langley Christian won the tournament, defeating Duchess Park 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 22-12) in the championship final.

