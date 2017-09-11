Cricket’s long history in Kelowna

A cricket game in Kelowna at Parkinson Rec. on Sept. 2, 2017 continued a long tradition of the sport in the city.

The beginnings of cricket in Kelowna can be traced back to the early 1900s. In 1908 the Kelowna cricket team travelled to Revelstoke, playing against Vernon and Armstrong and gained a strong position in the valley. After breaking for World War I, cricket players were back and the the first recorded game was played against Vernon at Kelowna on Empire Day, May 24, 1924. A league began in those early years with Kelowna, Armstrong, Lavington, Oyama, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Vernon playing in it.

The sport of cricket worlwide has an even longer history, according to Wikipedia, beginning in the late 16th century. Having originated in south-east England, it became the country’s national sport in the 18th century and has developed globally in the 19th and 20th centuries. International matches have been played since 1844.