Curling Classic drawing to a close

Story by Matthew Abrey

Special to the Western News

Round-robin play drew to a close Sunday afternoon at the Ashley Home Store Curling Classic, with six of eight teams confirmed for the quarterfinals.

Related: Penticton curling in the mix at World Curling Tour classic

The Niklas Edin rink of Sweden, ranked No. 2 in the world, finished at the top of Pool A, with a 5-0 win-loss record through round-robin play.

Mike McEwen’s Manitoba rink and Peter De Cruz’s Swiss rink also both finished with perfect 5-0 records on the weekend, winning Pool D and Pool C, respectively.

Kevin Koe’s Alberta rink finished second in Pool C with a 4-1 record, along with Scottish skip Tom Brewster at 4-1 in Pool D, and Patric Maberg’s Sweden rink atop Pool B, also at 4-1.

These top six teams have an automatic berth in the quarterfinals tonight, but there are six remaining teams with 3-2 records playing in a series of tie-breaker games to decide the final two quarterfinal entries.

Penticton curler Matt Tolley’s rink ended up with a 2-3 record in Pool C, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth. Tolley is second on Victoria-based skip Chris Baier’s rink.

The semi-final matches start Monday morning at 8:45 a.m., followed by the finals at 11:45 a.m.