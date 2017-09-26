Dube returns to Rockets

Forward Dillon Dube is in the process of rejoining the Kelowna Rockets from the NHL’s Calgary Flames. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Kelowna Rockets’ roster is about to get a boost with the return of Dillon Dube.

The 19-year-old forward will be returned to the WHL club by the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

Dube will suit up for the Rockets Friday night at Prospera Place against the Everett Silvertips.

A second-round draft pick of the Flames in 2016, the Cochrane, AB product played in Monday night’s exhibition game against the Winnipeg Jets, logging 13:29 of ice time.

Despite an injury-shortened season in 2016-17, Dube finished fifth in scoring for the Rockets with 20 goals and 55 points in 40 games played.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward also added seven goals and 14 assists in 17 playoff games to finish tied with Calvin Thurkauf for second on the team in post season scoring.

Dune also took home a silver medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship last Christmas.

Dube returns to Kelowna with an added leadership role, as he was named one of three assistant captains last week.